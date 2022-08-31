Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa, Man City 6-0 Forest, West Ham 1-1 Spurs – as it happened

10.27pm BST

Match report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

Premier League: Fábio Carvalho’s 98th-minute winner drove Newcastle to despair at Anfield and sparked a mass confrontation between the dug-outs as Liverpool sealed an unlikely comeback against Eddie Howe’s side. Andy Hunter was at Anfield to witness the late drama and quickly change the opening paragraph of his match report accordingly.

10.20pm BST

Match report: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves

Premier League: Managerless Bournemouth restored a smidgen of pride following their mauling at the hands of Liverpool, while Wolves were booed off by their travelling fans. Ben Fisher reports from the Vitality Stadium.

10.05pm BST

Match report: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League: The margins are usually tight whenever these two clubs showdown and it was Antonio Conte who was grateful for a point in the end after Tomas Soucek’s second-half strike canceled out Thilo Kehrer’s own goal, writes Ed Aarons from the London Stadium.

10.03pm BST

A sensational finish at Anfield!

Liverpool nick it at the death! Newcastle are made to pay for their timewasting tactics and conede an equaliser in the eighth of five suggested minutes of added time. Birthday boy Fabio Carvalho was in the right place to convert from close range off the cross bar with a tidy finish and leave Newcastle’s players and their manager looking absolutely devastated.

Gutted – personified. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

9.59pm BST

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (Carvalho 90+7)

Liverpool snatch it at the death! Fabio Carvalho hooks the ball home from close range with practically the final kick of the game after a goalmouth scramble at a late, late corner. Sensational scenes!

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho scores their second goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

9.56pm BST

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: They’re deep into added time at Anfield, where unlikely saviour Joe Gomez has just fired high over the bar from distance for Liverpool.

9.50pm BST

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: Liverpool are piling on the pressure as they seek a late winner, while the players of Newcastle are putting on an exhibition of time-wasting.

9.46pm BST

Full time: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League: An entertaining derby draws to a close at the London Stadium, where Thomas Soucek equalised for West Ham after his team-mate Thilo Kehrer had put Spurs ahead with an own goal.

9.42pm BST

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United: A poor clearance from Dan Burn presents an opportunity for Luis Diaz but Kieran Trippier sticks out a leg and gets enough on the shot to remove the sting and make the save straightforward for Nick Pope. THey’re into the final 10 minutes at Anfield, where the scores are level but Liverpool are in the ascendency.

9.38pm BST

Match report: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Premier League: The narrow margin of victory flattered a largely woeful, shapeless Aston Villa but the very fact of it will cheer Mikel Arteta, writes Nick Ames from the Emirates Stadium.

9.36pm BST

Match report: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Premier League: Erling Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick while his fellow summer signing Julian Alvarez bagged a brace as the champions swatted Nottingham FOrest aside. Jamie Jackson was at the Etihad Stadium to see the action unfold …

9.32pm BST

West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane misses the kind of chance you’d expect a man of his talents to score in his sleep, volleying wide from eight yards after industrious work by Ivan Perisic.

9.27pm BST

Full time: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves

Premier League: It was a familiar story for Wolves, who dominated their hosts throughout but came up woefully short when it came to sticking the ball in the onion bag.

9.26pm BST

Full time: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Premier League: Arsenal make it five wins from five, surviving a late scare to win courtesy of goals from Gabriels Jesus and Martinelli. Aston Villa have three points from their opening five games and one suspects Steven Gerrard might be under a little bit of pressure.

9.23pm BST

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle (Firmino 61)

Anfield has woken up! Roberto Firmino sidefoots home to restore parity for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino slots home Liverpool's equaliser despite being under pressure from Matt Targett of Newcastle. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

9.22pm BST

Full time: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Premier League: It’s all over at the Etihad, where Manchester CIty appear to have scored a goal that I completely missed. Julian Alvarez scored his second of the evening in the 87th minute to provide me with my Kamara moment.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez scores their sixth goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

And celebrates in front of the equally happy City fans. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

9.15pm BST

Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle: Joe Willock throws his body on the line to block an Andy RObertson shot from the edge of the Liverpool penalty area. Moments later, Alexander Isak gets in behind the Liverpool defence, holds it up before cutting inside two defenders to “score” his second of the evening. It’s a cracking effort, but it’s been ruled out for offside as he mis-timed his run from the halfway line.

9.13pm BST

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Martin Odegaard has been forced off after coming out second best from a John McGinn challenge. He’s replaced by Emile Smith-Rowe.

9.11pm BST

Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle: The second half is under way at Anfield, where the atmosphere is conspicuously flat. Perhaps fans are distracted by events in Germany, where Sadio Mane has just scored his fifth goal in six matches for Bayern Munich.

9.07pm BST

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Soucek 55)

West Ham equalise. After excellent work from Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek takes a touch and fires past Hugo Lloris. That’s his second goal of the season.

Tomas Soucek fires home West Ham’s equaliser. Photograph: David Loveday/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Soucek and his West Ham team-mates celebrate their equaliser. Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

9.05pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa (Martinelli 77)

Arsenal retake the lead: Emi Martinez gets a hand to Gabriel Martinelli’s shot but can’t keep it out.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli shoots. Photograph: Tony O’Brien/Reuters

And the shot beats Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and Arsenal have the lead again. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Martinelli wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

9.04pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa (Luiz 74)

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz scores their first goal as his team-mate Boubacar Kamara and Arsenal's keeper Aaron Ramsdale look on. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

Aston Villa equalise! For the second time in a fortnight, Douglas Luiz scores directly from a corner, whipping the ball home from the quadrant as various team-mates block goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

9.01pm BST

Manchester City 5-0 Nottingham Forest: In a one-on-one with Dean Henderson, RIyad Mahrez misses a sitter, rolling the ball just wide of the upright. In good news for Nottingham Forest, Erling Haaland has left the field after scoring a perfect hat-trick. In bad news for Nottingham Forest, he’s been replaced by Kevin De Bruyne.

8.55pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 5-0 Nottingham Forest (Alvarez 65)

City pile on the pain. After good work from Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez marks his full Manchester City debut with a goal, cutting inside to nutmeg Dean Henderon with a low, rasping drive.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez fires in their fifth goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

8.51pm BST

Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle: It’s half-time at Anfield, where Liverpool are one down to an Alexander Isak debut goal scored off the back of a cheap giveaway from Trent Alexander-Not-Isak.

8.45pm BST

Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves: Not much happening but just your gentle reminder that this game is actually taking place. Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho fires a free-kick into the Bournemouth defensive wall.

8.41pm BST

8.40pm BST

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle United (Isak 38)

Isak scores on his debut. Cleared to play this afternoon after being granted a work permit, Alexander Isak is played in behind by Sean Longstaff and find himself one-on=-one with Alisson. He makes no mistake, smashing the ball home.

Alexander Isak thumps the ball home to give Newcastle United the lead. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

Isak celebrates his debut goal. Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

8.38pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest (Cancelo 50)

It’s not that man again! Joao Cancelo floats a shot past Dean Henderon into the top corner from the edge of the Forest penalty area.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

8.36pm BST

Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle: Ruben Diaz runs on to a Fabinho pass, takes the ball wide – a little too wide – around Nick Pope and fires over the bar.

8.29pm BST

Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle: Kieran Trippier shoots straight at Alisson, standing in the middle of his goal, with a free-kick from about 22 yards out. You’d expect better from him in that position.

8.24pm BST

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Kehrer 34og)

Spurs lead! Having given away a penalty at the weekend, Thilo Kehrer’s nightmare start to his sojourn at West Ham continues as he turns a cross into his own net, denying Heung-min Son, who was loitering with intent behind him. FYI: this game kicked off three minutes late and we’ve had a VAR check that lasted at least as long.

West Ham United's Thilo Kehrer scores an own goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

8.21pm BST

Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle: A disappointingly and perhaps surprisingly drab affair has yet to spark into life. Never mind, it’s still reasonably early doors.

8.18pm BST

8.15pm BST

Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Julian Alvarez, whose outstanding first half performance will be completely overshadowed by You Know Who tomorrow, takes a shot from distance and hits the foot of the left upright.

8.14pm BST

Transfer latest: Having wrapped up the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City today, Chelsea have bid £43m for Ajax’s Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez.

8.12pm BST

West Hamn 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Michail Antonio rattles the woodwork with a shot and Spurs survive a scare.

8.10pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Haaland 38)

It’s three for Haaland! The 22-year-old scores his 14th career hat-trick, nodding home a header across the face of goal from about a yard out after City had recycled the ball from a half-cleared corner. #thatmanagain

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their third goal to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

8.07pm BST

Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle: The evening’s latest kick-off is under way and there’s been a break in play for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope to receive treatment for an injury.

8.04pm BST

No penalty for Tottenham!

Denied! After a very, very lengthy VAR check including a trip to the pitchside monitor, referee Peter Bankes finally overturns his decision to award Spurs a spot-kick.

8.02pm BST

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa (Jesus 30)

Arsenal lead. Defending a cross, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pushes the ball into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who slots home.

Gabriel Jesus slots the ball home to give Arsenal the lead. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Here’s a view of the finish from behind the goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

Jesus is congratulated by his Arsenal team-mates. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

8.01pm BST

Penalty for Tottenham Hotspur?

West Ham 0-0 Tottenham: Standing two yards away from Harry Kane, Aaron Cresswell handles the striker’s header and Spurs get a penalty. Or do they? There’s a VAR check.

7.55pm BST

GOAL! Manchester CIty 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Haaland 23)

That man again, etc and so on. Erling Haaland scores his eighth goal of the season with a tap-in from close range after Phil Foden sqaures the ball to him on the edge of the six-yard box. Eight goals in August is the highest number scored by any player in Premier League history.

Erling Haaland slots home his, and Manchester City’s, second goal of the game. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

Haaland celebrates in front of the joyous City fans. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

7.49pm BST

Manchester City 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Renan Lodi heads wide from a tight angle for Forest at the far post when he should probably have headed across the face of goal. Moments previously, he was played in behind by Morgan Gibbs-White, only to be shepherded wide by Ederson before he could unleash a shot.

Nottingham Forest's Renan Lodi rues his missed chance. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

7.44pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Haaland 12)

Sound the “that man again” klaxon! Erling Haaland scores his seventh goal in five appearances, getting in front of his man at the near post to prod home a Phil Foden cross from close range.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland long legs come in handy as the home side take the lead at the Etihad. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

7.42pm BST

Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves: Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunez hits the angle of cross-bar and upright with a right-footed effort. Bournemouth survive.

7.39pm BST

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa: Villa survive a VAR check for a spot-kick after Tyrone Mings appears to bring Bukayo Saka down in the Villa penalty area. It’s not given.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal goes to ground under the challenge of Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa but gets no dice from VAR. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

7.38pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Just seven minutes in and Forest are already seriously under the Manchester City cosh. The Premier League champions are laying siege to the visitors’ goal.

7.33pm BST

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa: An early scare for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus falls awkwardly after a collision with Lucas Digne and stays down for a while. Not to worry, Gooners – he’s back on his feet and gadding about the Emirates sward again.

7.11pm BST

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Arsenal make one change, with Sambi Lokonga coming in for Mohamed Elneny, who has been sidelined indefinitely with what the club have described as a “significant” injury.

Steven Gerrard still has no idea what his best Aston VIlla side is and makes four changes. Tyrone Mings returns from illness, while Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey both start. Philippe Coutinho is on the bench.

7.05pm BST

Liverpool v Newcastle line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Milner, Adrian, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Davies.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Almiron, Isak, Joelinton.

Subs: Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak was granted a work permit this afternoon and goes straight into the Newcastle team for tonight’s match at Anfield Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

6.55pm BST

West Ham v Tottenham: Lucas Paqueta, West Ham’s record signing, is named among the substitutes for the London derby with Tottenham. Michail Antonio starts in attack with summer signing Gianluca Scamacca missing from the squad. Yves Bissouma gets his first start for Spurs in place of Rodrigo Bentancur, who has a concussion.

6.52pm BST

West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Lanzini, Lucas Paqueta, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson Palmieri, Randolph.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Showboating’s Richarlison leads the way as Tottenham’s players make their way to the away dressing-room at the London Stadium. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

6.48pm BST

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Manchester City make two changes for the visit of Nottingham Forest. Julian Alvarez gets his first Premier League start while Kenin De Bruyne drops to the bench as Ilkay Gundogan comes into the side. Forest, making a first league visit to City since 2002, give Renan Lodi a debut in one of three changes, with Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler also picked to start.

6.46pm BST

Bournemouth v Wolves: Somewhat harshly, in my humble opinion, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil has dropped goalkeeper Mark Travers and gives a Premier League debut to summer signing Neto for the visit of Wolves following Saturday’s 9-0 drubbing at Liverpool.

O’Neil, who was placed in temporary charge of Bournemouth after Scott Parker was sacked on Monday, also brings in captain Lloyd Kelly, midfielder Philip Billing and striker Dominic Solanke. Still without a win to their name this season, Wolves are unchanged following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

6.40pm BST

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: De Bruyne, Ortega, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Worrall, Kouyate, McKenna, Williams, Yates, O’Brien, Renan Lodi, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Freuler.

Subs: Biancone, Cook, Colback, Awoniyi, Lingard, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Julian Alvarez starts for Manchester City tonight. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/Manchester City/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

6.37pm BST

Arsenal v Aston Villa line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Alencar, Turner, Smith.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

Subs: Douglas Luiz, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Coutinho, Olsen, Archer, Iroegbunam.

Referee: Rob Jones (Northumberland)

6.35pm BST

Bournemouth v Wolves line-ups

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Moore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony.



Wolves: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Goncalo Guedes, Jimenez, Pedro Neto.

Subs: Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Sarkic, Gomes, Ronan, Dendoncker, Traore, Campbell.



Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Leander Dendoncker arrives at the Vitality Stadium listening to today’s Guardian Football Weekly podcast , in which he didn’t get a mention. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

6.30pm BST

Martin Odegaard and Sambi Lokonga shoot the breeze in the Arsenal dressing-room ahead of tonight’s game against Aston Villa. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

6.30pm BST

Tonight's Premier League fixtures

Bournemouth v Wolves (7.30pm)

Arsenal v Aston Villa (7.30pm)

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)

West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur (7.45pm)

Liverpool v Newcastle United (8pm)

All times BST

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield tonight. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

6.30pm BST

Midweek Premier League clockwatch

Welcome one and all. As the top flight continues to take shape, we’ll be across five different matches tonight with table-toppers Arsenal hosting already beleaguered Aston Villa in one of the three 7.30pm (BST) kick-offs. In the others, managerless Bournemouth welcome Wolves to the Vitality Stadium, while Manchester City entertain Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

The London Stadium is the venue for West Ham’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield in what might be the pick of the fixtures. For all his good work since taking over at Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s record against Big Six clubs have not been great (P9 W1 D2 L6) and his side will need to start taking points from these teams with more regularity if they are to challenge for European places. With these staggered kick-off times a clock-watcher’s dream, stay tuned for team news and build-up.