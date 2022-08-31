ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news3lv.com

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Water Waste#Colorado River#Water Shortage#Lake Mead#Shrubs#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Snwa
Nevada Current

BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project

Policy, politics and progressive commentary According to oral tradition, Thacker Pass — an area nestled between the Double H and Montana Mountains in Northern Nevada — was named Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, by the Paiute people for its crescent shape and the 31 men, women, and children who were massacred there by government soldiers in 1865. Part of that […] The post BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County approves allocating nearly $120M for affordable housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating nearly $120 million towards affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley. Submitted to commissioners by Kevin Schiller, deputy county manager, the agenda stated that the request was submitted “in response to the unprecedented crisis in housing affordability and availability.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
aerotechnews.com

Hawaii, California, Nevada Airmen practice water rescue

LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—National Guard members from Hawaii, California and Nevada recently conducted water rescue training in Lake Tahoe challenging landscape with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA partners. “This training is important because it is an opportunity to collaborate with our FEMA Region IX partners from Nevada and California...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 9/5/2022

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada. Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a forecast high of 110°...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
TAHOE CITY, CA
8newsnow.com

House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA

