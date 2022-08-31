Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
news3lv.com
Lake Mead water rising, harbor notices boost in business over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what's considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while launching...
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave. In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could...
Park Service recovers drowning victim at Lake Mead
National Park Service rangers recovered the body of a man who drowned near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.
BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project
Policy, politics and progressive commentary According to oral tradition, Thacker Pass — an area nestled between the Double H and Montana Mountains in Northern Nevada — was named Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, by the Paiute people for its crescent shape and the 31 men, women, and children who were massacred there by government soldiers in 1865. Part of that […] The post BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project appeared first on Nevada Current.
Environmental organizations bringing precipitation to Red Rock Canyon
We are seeing extreme drought levels in Southern Nevada and to help, the Desert Research Institute will be releasing particulates into our clouds to provide more precipitation throughout the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County approves allocating nearly $120M for affordable housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating nearly $120 million towards affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley. Submitted to commissioners by Kevin Schiller, deputy county manager, the agenda stated that the request was submitted “in response to the unprecedented crisis in housing affordability and availability.”
aerotechnews.com
Hawaii, California, Nevada Airmen practice water rescue
LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—National Guard members from Hawaii, California and Nevada recently conducted water rescue training in Lake Tahoe challenging landscape with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA partners. “This training is important because it is an opportunity to collaborate with our FEMA Region IX partners from Nevada and California...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 9/5/2022
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada. Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a forecast high of 110°...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 2:45AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are. expected through Tuesday. * WHERE…Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado. River Valley. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will...
8 On Your Side: 100K+ people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund. After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash. “As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth […]
8newsnow.com
House fire in east Las Vegas valley leaves 1 person dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in the east valley on Labor Day. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at 6140 Yellowstone Ave. One person was found dead, officials said. The fire department has not yet released the cause of the...
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead
Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
Comments / 0