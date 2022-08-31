Read full article on original website
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
neareport.com
Man found murdered in Jonesboro; suspect arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.
KFVS12
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal...
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Kait 8
One dead in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51. Lewis was driving...
KFVS12
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Butler County resulted in one man’s death after police say his car ran off the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Melvin Lewis, 75, of Fisk, Mo., was killed in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7 a.m.
Kait 8
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
KFVS12
Drugs, guns, stolen property seized from home in Steele, police say
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Steele say they have seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, illegal guns, ammunition, pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a home early Friday morning, September 2. The search took place at a home on North First Street. After the search, 35-year-old William...
KFVS12
2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co.
Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. A jazz festival was held in Cairo, Ill. People from around the area search for bargains at 61-Mile Yard Sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Shoppers from around the Heartland turned up...
Dresden Enterprise
Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin
A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin. According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Woman Arrested On Drug Charges
Troy, Tenn.–During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30th, Aubrey N. Dysart, 27, of Troy, was arrested during an undercover operation conducted by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office after selling 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine to an individual out of her residence. Ms. Dysart was charged with Possession...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
KATV
Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
neareport.com
Man arrested on rape charge also accused of giving meth to juvenile victim
A man faces serious charges on allegations he gave a minor drugs and raped her. On August 30, officers with the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Kait 8
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife. Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden said the stabbing happened on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street around 8:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29. It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Seeking Identity of Man Who Stole Saw at Tractor Supply
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of a saw from a local business. Reports said officers arrived at Tractor Supply, of Reelfoot Avenue, after an individual left the store with a pole saw. Store personnel said a white male, with a partial beard and glasses, took the...
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Randolph County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
