Remains of a Georgia army veteran identified after more than 70 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The remains of a Georgia army veteran have been identified after more than 70 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The agency announced Aug. 2 that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, killed during the Korean War in 1950, was accounted for on Aug. 2, 2022.

Hanks, from Muscogee, was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, according to the agency.

Hanks was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, while his unit was attempting to withdraw from east of the Ch’ongch’on River near Anju, North Korea., according to a news release.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war, according to the release

Hanks was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

©2022 Cox Media Group

