Fulton County, GA

2 dead, 1 injured in Old National Highway crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road.

A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old National Highway and tried to turn left into a private driveway. The Mitsubishi came into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a Ford Super Duty driving south on Old National Highway.

Officials said the driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The front seat and back seat passengers of the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the drivers or passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

