Man Attempts to Rob Bank in Astoria Tuesday: NYPD

Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Santander Bank in Astoria Tuesday (Photo: Google Maps)

A man walked into a bank in Astoria Tuesday as part of a failed attempt to rob it.

The suspect, police say, entered the Santander Bank branch at 37-10 Broadway at around 3:50 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The man, who was not armed, also abused several of the employees at the bank, although a police spokesperson was unsure what he exactly uttered.

The teller did not comply with the suspect’s demand for cash, and the man then fled the branch on foot empty-handed.

Police describe the suspect as being light-skinned and in his 30s. He is believed to be around 6 feet tall with short black hair. The NYPD has yet to release video footage or photos of the suspect.

There were no injuries reported.