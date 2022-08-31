ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man Attempts to Rob Bank in Astoria Tuesday: NYPD

Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llXzj_0hcoB9RX00
Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Santander Bank in Astoria Tuesday (Photo: Google Maps)

A man walked into a bank in Astoria Tuesday as part of a failed attempt to rob it.

The suspect, police say, entered the Santander Bank branch at 37-10 Broadway at around 3:50 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The man, who was not armed, also abused several of the employees at the bank, although a police spokesperson was unsure what he exactly uttered.

The teller did not comply with the suspect’s demand for cash, and the man then fled the branch on foot empty-handed.

Police describe the suspect as being light-skinned and in his 30s. He is believed to be around 6 feet tall with short black hair. The NYPD has yet to release video footage or photos of the suspect.

There were no injuries reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

NYPD Looking for Man Who Allegedly Groped Woman on E-Train Near Court Square Station

The police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman multiple times “in private areas” on an E train as it pulled into the Court Square subway station last week. The suspect allegedly approached a 25-year-old woman on the Manhattan-bound train at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, before grabbing her several times as part of a “forcible touching incident.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Astoria, NY
Queens Post

Woman Shot in the Face in Drive-by Shooting on Whitestone Expressway

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle on the Whitestone Expressway early Monday morning, according to police. The woman was a passenger in a northbound car on the expressway—near 20th Avenue– when it was fired upon by suspects in two other vehicles at around 3:20 a.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her face and left hand. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens via private means, where she was treated and released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

5-Year-Old Boy Struck Dead by Hit-And-Run Driver Near His Home in East Elmhurst Thursday

A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in East Elmhurst Thursday as he attempted to cross a street while holding his father’s hand. The victim, Jonathan Martinez, was hit by the driver of a pickup truck at around 5:30 p.m. as he attempted to cross 100th Street – near the intersection of McIntosh Street — with his parents and brothers, according to police and published reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Ample Hills Creamery to Open in Long Island City Later This Month

Ample Hills Creamery, the popular ice cream purveyor, is opening a Long Island City location later this month. The creamery, known for churning out innovative and story-themed ice creams, is opening its store in the heart of Hunters Point at 5-36 50th Ave. — in a building situated across the street from the 108th Police Precinct building. The space had previously housed a security systems firm.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Santander Bank#Fraud
Queens Post

Shocking Video Shows Disabled Man on Walker Being Fatally Struck by Irate Hit-and-Run Driver in Far Rockway Saturday

**Warning: Graphic content, viewer discretion is advised**. Disturbing footage has been posted online showing an innocent disabled man being fatally hit by an unhinged hit-and-run driver who mounted a sidewalk in Far Rockaway Saturday morning. The horrifying video, which was uploaded to Twitter Sunday, captures the irate driver plowing her...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

City Sues Starbucks For Firing Worker Behind Astoria Store’s Effort to Unionize

The city has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks alleging that the coffee chain illegally fired a worker in retaliation for helping to unionize a store in Astoria. The lawsuit, filed by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), claims Starbucks illegally sacked barista Austin Locke days after the 22-28 31st St. store where he worked voted to unionize – the second store in Queens to do so.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Rite Aid on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights to Shutter Next Month, Latest Queens Location to Close

A Rite Aid store in the heart of Jackson Heights is closing down, the latest in a wave of locations the company is closing across Queens and the nation. The Rite Aid store at 82-13 37th Ave. will shutter for good early next month as part of a corporate restructuring plan where nearly 150 stores across the country are slated to close, a company spokesperson told the Queens/Jackson Heights Post.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

East Elmhurst Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Terrorist Attack in Queens in Support of ISIS

A 22-year-old East Elmhurst man pleaded guilty Friday in Brooklyn federal court for attempting to plot a terrorist attack in Queens on behalf of ISIS. Awais Chudhary, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan, was arrested two years ago at his Butler Street house after the FBI alleged that he had attempted to provide material support to ISIS and plotted a knife or bombing attack in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Whitestone Man Busted for Cache of Illegal Ghost Guns: DA

A Whitestone man who was found to have dozens of illegal firearms—including several assault rifles—faces up to 25 years in prison on weapons related charges. Joseph Maddaloni Sr., 55, of 25th Avenue, was arraigned Friday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Freire on a 140-count complaint charging him with weapons possession and a slew of other charges following a police raid of his house on Aug. 18.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy