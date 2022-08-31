Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
How the landscape of teaching has changed | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The California School Boards Association told ABC10 that the state needs roughly...
California's fast food workers to have a say in negotiating their wages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a fast food labor bill on Labor Day, allowing fast food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more. “I’m kind of speechless right now,” said Evelyn Barillas, who works at Subway. Through tears, she expressed...
California lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblymember Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Santa Barbara,...
Misfire: Behind the California concealed carry bill’s big fail
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Legislature rarely passes up an opportunity to place new restrictions on firearms, or stick a finger in the eye of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority. But in one of the final acts of the 2022...
A look at the relationship between electric vehicles and the grid | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people are surprised to find out Flex Alerts — as we have seen in the state recently — include guidance on when you should charge electric vehicles. It raises the question: How can an already strained electrical grid support EV chargers as the...
California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update
CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
How Flex Alerts really do make a difference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
1,100 PG&E customers lose power in West Sacramento | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 4 p.m. Update:. PG&E officials say they warned about 525,000 California customers to prepare for potential rotating power blackouts. Though the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has not asked PG&E to carry out rotating blackouts, according to the company. However, more than 1,100 West Sacramento customers have been without power since about 3 p.m.
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
California lawmakers pass bill creating statewide heatwave ranking system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a somewhat ironic twist of fate, on the final day of the session and on the first day of a major heatwave, the California legislature passed AB 2238, which will establish a heatwave ranking system. The idea behind this bill – introduced by assembly members...
'I've lived it, I've seen it' | Latinas face gender and racial disparities in the U.S. labor force
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Each year, Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September. It's all about celebrating the social and economic achievements of workers in the U.S. However, America's workforce still comes with systemic inequities, like racial and gender pay gaps, especially for Latinas and Hispanic women....
Diablo Canyon: Nuke plant a step closer to staying open longer
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, moved a step closer today to remain open past its scheduled 2025 closure date. State lawmakers approved SB 846, which would keep the plant open for five more years, until 2030,...
List: What areas could be impacted by rotating outages from PG&E
CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing its most daunting challenge yet to keep the power on as a record-breaking heat wave grips the state. The call for rotating outages between the hours of 4-9 p.m. comes from the California Independent System Operator. It's meant to reduce strain on the state's power grid as California grapples with unprecedented heat.
Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Extreme temperatures set to break records all across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — September in California has been off to a scorching start, and many more extremely hot days are likely this entire week. So far in September for Northern California, many triple-digit days have occurred and the worst of the heat wave is still to come this week.
Mill Fire destroys nearly 100 homes, buildings in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. As of a Saturday evening update from Cal Fire,...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
California urges conservation as extreme heat threatens power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Independent System Operator (ISO) president Elliot Mainzer said Wednesday the state lost power resources to the heat after a major power facility stopped running. Some of the power came back by Thursday, and a Flex Alert remains active between 4-9 p.m. "With even greater levels...
