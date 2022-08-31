ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a California pistachio farm to Fresno State starting lineup. Here’s how he did it

By Robert Kuwada
 4 days ago

There weren’t any real surprises when Fresno State released its depth chart for its opener on Thursday against FCS Cal Poly and that includes Osmar Velez, listed No. 1 at left guard.

The junior from Lost Hills, a town of about 1,800 about 40 miles to the northwest of Bakersfield, had been working his way toward the playing rotation, that top seven or eight, ever since coach Jeff Tedford plucked him off a pistachio farm late in the summer of 2019.

That’s where he was when Tedford called to offer a walk-on spot, tending to the trees.

Velez had reached out, sent in some film and had been told that Tedford might be calling. He was hopeful, but, as Velez said, not a lot of programs recruit Wasco High and then one day went by and then another.

“I thought I was just going to come here and be a student. When they called me I was working. I had a job. That day, my phone started ringing and it was a 559 number and I answered and it was Coach Tedford. I was working in the fields at the time, so it was just hot. But I got my phone out. It was exciting, a joy.”

Now, Velez, who played in two games for the Bulldogs last season, is No. 1 on the depth chart and sure to face increased competition in those interior line spots from Tyrone Sampson, Jacob Isaia and Daniel Taumalolo.

But Thursday, he is in line to start on an offense that returns quarterback Jake Haener, running back Jordan Mills and wideouts Jalen Cropper and Josh Kelly off a season in which the Bulldogs led the Mountain West Conference in total offense and was ranked second in scoring offense.

“(Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele) let me know about the depth chart and I saw that I was a one,” Velez said. “I was grateful. It has been a long journey, but I’m thankful for what’s happening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TURR6_0hcoB0V000
Fresno State junior Osmar Velez is listed No. 1 on the depth chart at left guard for the Bulldogs’ season-opener against Cal Poly on Thursday. Samuel Marshall/FRESNO STATE ATHLETICS

