ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Oakland Press

Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof

A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
BROWN CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Low Income Housing#New Hope#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Theride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy