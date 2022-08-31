ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spoiled Rat and Pet Rock lead this weekend’s Emo Night Tampa lineup

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Emo Night Tampa is back with another free, locally stacked gig—and this weekend's installment takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Seminole Heights' American Legion Post 111 .

Pet Rock, a Tampa-based rock band takes the stage alongside alt-rockers Pale Gold and emo-alternative act Arrival Note. Spoiled Rat, a brand new band based out of St. Pete, will round out the 4-band bill and bring their indie melodies across the bridge to Seminole Heights' favorite dive bar.

The all-femme, indie-pop quartet recently formed and doesn't have any music out yet, but you can hear a few sneak peaks on Spoiled Rat's Instagram and YouTube pages.  The St. Pete band has been playing shows around The Burg' for the past few months, and even shares an upcoming bill with local heavy-hitters They Hate Change, Charlie and Fessi K.

In addition to its stacked lineup of local indie, alternative and rock acts, Emo Night Tampa will drop some exclusive merch, designed by Casual Tuesday Ride's routemaster Kierstyn Breaux.

Emo Night Tampa usually hosts all ages shows, but unfortunately all gigs at Seminole Heights’ American Legion are 21 and up. For more information on Emo Night Tampa's upcoming shows, head to its Instagram at
@emo_night_tampa . [event-1]

ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

