Car crashes through home, kills at least one person
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire and CHP North Sacramento are currently investigating a fatal crash where a vehicle crashed into a home, according to Metro Fire.
The collision occurred on Zachis Way around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Antelope, according to Metro Fire.Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says
Metro Fire said that a person from inside the home is presumed dead.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to Metro Fire.
This is a developing story.
