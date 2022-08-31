ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Car crashes through home, kills at least one person

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire and CHP North Sacramento are currently investigating a fatal crash where a vehicle crashed into a home, according to Metro Fire.

The collision occurred on Zachis Way around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Antelope, according to Metro Fire.

Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says

Metro Fire said that a person from inside the home is presumed dead.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to Metro Fire.

This is a developing story.

