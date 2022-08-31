U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO