myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood police identified the man they are looking for after they said he killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. In a press release, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers are looking for Gregory Smith III, who was charged with first-degree murder. The press release...
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 14+ years in prison on gun and drug charges
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
myleaderpaper.com
Safe containing $22,000 in cash stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 53-year-old House Springs man as a possible suspect in the theft of a safe that contained $23,480 in cash and other items. The safe was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road north of Hillsboro, authorities reported.
'It's just surprising': Community members react to triple stabbing outside restaurant in Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning. Mascoutah police were called to Skootr's Restaurant & Bar around 12:30 a.m. in response to the stabbing. While there are still many unanswered questions, it's left many community members,...
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
heraldpubs.com
Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar
MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant. According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An...
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year. Prosecutors have charged Gregory Lewis, 50, with four counts of burglary and four counts of stealing in connection with the crimes.
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
St. Louis construction worker confronts man, then held at gunpoint several hours; charges filed
ST. LOUIS – A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Tatum, 41, with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the investigation. The investigation dates...
Byers' Beat: How a 1990s car theft problem has come back to haunt the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police Maj. Janice Bockstruck said the Hyundai/Kia theft crisis is giving her a bit of déjà vu. In the 1990s, Bockstruck told me she was around when Chryslers were the hot car for thieves. Back then, the tool of choice was a...
