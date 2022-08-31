ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood police identified the man they are looking for after they said he killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. In a press release, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers are looking for Gregory Smith III, who was charged with first-degree murder. The press release...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 14+ years in prison on gun and drug charges

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.
FLORISSANT, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Safe containing $22,000 in cash stolen from Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 53-year-old House Springs man as a possible suspect in the theft of a safe that contained $23,480 in cash and other items. The safe was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road north of Hillsboro, authorities reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX2Now

Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
heraldpubs.com

Three Stabbed At Mascoutah Bar

MASCOUTAH – On Sunday morning, Sept. 4, police responded to a report of three customers stabbed at a local bar & restaurant. According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, at approximately 12:30 am, Mascoutah Police Officers responded to Skootr’s, located at 323 West Main Street, in reference to a fight/stabbing incident.
MASCOUTAH, IL
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL

After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
