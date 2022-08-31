Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in Goleta, lanes expected to remain closed through afternoon
One person died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Goleta. The post One dead after semi-truck hits pedestrian in Goleta, lanes expected to remain closed through afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck on Freeway in Goleta
[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway. [Original Story] A man was struck and killed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail
Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her boyfriend. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Fire crews requested a search dog to find a hiker in distress
Fire crews found a woman suffering from heat exhaustion who said her boyfriend had left to get help. Authorities are looking for the man.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Circling Helicopter Above Turnpike
40 mins of continuing helicopter circling over Turnpike/Calle Real area. Does anyone know whether this is another jailbreak or possibly fire spotters?. Helicopter circling 154 to Turnpike and cathedral oaks. Anyone know why helicopter is circling near Tucker's Grove Goleta? Around 9:45 to 9:52 right now. Helicopter has been circling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker
On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
UPDATE: Ojai man killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 101
A motorcyclist has died in crash that occurred along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, officials say.
Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday
Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The post Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Arrest, Five Citations in Santa Maria DUI Checkpoint
1 driver was arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on September 2nd, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 800 block of east Stowell Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 5 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 214 vehicles were...
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Rangel Flores Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Ventura Road [Oxnard, CA]
The deadly incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Ventura Road and Ninth Street. Furthermore, according to Oxnard police, responding medical personnel located the man with significant injuries. It was believed that he had been struck by a southbound sedan. Unfortunately, 40-year-old Flores was pronounced dead after being transported to...
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. The post Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Swelters Through Scorching Triple-Digit Heat Wave
Santa Barbara County was in the grip of a late-summer heat wave Sunday, but despite the torrid conditions, no temperature records were broken locally. The Santa Barbara Airport — the official station for the city — topped out at 99 degrees, 3 degrees short of the 102 mark set for Sept. 4 in 1998.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
kvta.com
Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+
Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
Captain in deadly Santa Barbara boat fire won’t face manslaughter charge, judge rules
Jerry Boylan was at the helm of the Santa Barbara-based Conception dive boat when it caught fire and sank, killing 34 people.
Comments / 6