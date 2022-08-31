ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu

One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck on Freeway in Goleta

[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway. [Original Story] A man was struck and killed...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Circling Helicopter Above Turnpike

40 mins of continuing helicopter circling over Turnpike/Calle Real area. Does anyone know whether this is another jailbreak or possibly fire spotters?. Helicopter circling 154 to Turnpike and cathedral oaks. Anyone know why helicopter is circling near Tucker's Grove Goleta? Around 9:45 to 9:52 right now. Helicopter has been circling...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker

On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Child in Fatal Collision Identified as One Year Old Goleta Male

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the child in the fatal vehicle collision as a one-year-old male from Goleta. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver remained on scene. There are no pending charges. The child's name is...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Arrest, Five Citations in Santa Maria DUI Checkpoint

1 driver was arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on September 2nd, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 800 block of east Stowell Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 5 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 214 vehicles were...
SANTA MARIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rangel Flores Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Ventura Road [Oxnard, CA]

The deadly incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Ventura Road and Ninth Street. Furthermore, according to Oxnard police, responding medical personnel located the man with significant injuries. It was believed that he had been struck by a southbound sedan. Unfortunately, 40-year-old Flores was pronounced dead after being transported to...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

