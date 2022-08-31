ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Troopers release photo of possible suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed Concord 2-year-old

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord on August 12, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvZDs_0hcoAPCT00
(Photo courtesy of the NC State Highway Patrol)

The photo shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage to the hood.

Troopers said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.

‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues

Investigators said the 2-year-old boy ran into the eastbound travel lane of the highway and was struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle is accused of fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol office at 704-786-2197.

