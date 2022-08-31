Troopers release photo of possible suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed Concord 2-year-old
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a possible suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord on August 12, according to the NC Highway Patrol.
The photo shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage to the hood.
Troopers said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
Investigators said the 2-year-old boy ran into the eastbound travel lane of the highway and was struck by a car.
The driver of the vehicle is accused of fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol office at 704-786-2197.

