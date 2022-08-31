ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nye
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Traveler#Hell
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn't Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed.  Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

E! News

209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy