DPS investigating alleged hit-and-run injuring 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line, Sunday. Images below are the suspects’ vehicle: The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:15 p.m., a four-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on […]
New details on Rusk County missing man
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Sheriff Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the […]
Search underway in Rusk County for missing man
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Tyler Police: Part of Cumberland Road closed after vehicle hits gas line
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said. Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of Cumberland Road. The scene is still active and police are […]
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff's office after her car was "fired upon."
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
Judge’s car shot multiple times in rural East Texas as she drives away, man arrested
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple shots were fired at a Marion County Judge’s car after she pulled into the wrong driveway and attempted to leave. In a statement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Lena Pope was in a rural part of the county headed to Smith Bockmon Road to make an inquest. Pope mistakenly drove into the wrong driveway on September 2 around 7 p.m.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
1 Person Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Accident (Smith County, TX)
The Texas DPS stated that a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance took place on Tuesday. The incident took place on Toll 49 near FM 16. The preliminary investigation shows the ambulance was [..]
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development. Saturday Weather Trivia. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT. Which of the following are taken...
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect. Updated: 1 hour ago. Hope...
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
