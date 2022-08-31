ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS investigating alleged hit-and-run injuring 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm-to-Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line, Sunday. Images below are the suspects’ vehicle: The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:15 p.m., a four-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New details on Rusk County missing man

UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Sheriff Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Henderson, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
Rusk County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Henderson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
Rusk County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rusk County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Judge’s car shot multiple times in rural East Texas as she drives away, man arrested

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple shots were fired at a Marion County Judge’s car after she pulled into the wrong driveway and attempted to leave. In a statement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Lena Pope was in a rural part of the county headed to Smith Bockmon Road to make an inquest. Pope mistakenly drove into the wrong driveway on September 2 around 7 p.m.
MARION COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
HARLETON, TX
KLTV

East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect. Updated: 1 hour ago. Hope...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy