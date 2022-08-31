Read full article on original website
JoAnne Boren
6d ago
Divorce is definitely the older brothers fault! He chose to not listen to his wife that she didn’t want children. He drove her away with his incessant hounding her! She was no surprise for him! Listen to what people tell you!
Reply
13
Jesse Grant
6d ago
no he's in the wrong she went in telling him she did not want a child
Reply(2)
11
Angela Pickett
3d ago
You were right. Your brother was the fraudulent one. Trying to force his ex to have children she never wanted 🤔🤫Next time he needs to find someone who is on the same page and live happily ever after. 😉❤🙏
Reply
2
Related
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
Woman Revealing to Husband His Mom Is Pregnant Backed Online: 'Felt Sick'
"She told me she wasn't ready and then told me she had no plans of telling him, maybe until the baby was born," wrote the Redditor, explaining the story.
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal
One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate
Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
Brother Praised for Refusing to Attend Sister's Wedding He Is Paying For
The brother refused to attend after his sister decided not to invite his long-term girlfriend to the big day.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
Man Applauded for Defending Wife After She Cursed Out Mother-in-Law
"Good on you for standing up to your mom! Your mom needs to understand boundaries and be a decent human being to your wife," one Redditor wrote.
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
Woman Backed for Shutting Down Ex's Daughter: 'Not Her Aunt Or Other Mom'
Commenters were stunned to learn of the longstanding manipulation that led to the painful relevation.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9