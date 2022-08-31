Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Phys.org
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff
After technical issues halted its first launch attempt, NASA will try again on Saturday to get its new 30-story rocket off the ground and send its unmanned test capsule towards the Moon. If the massive Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will not only be awe-inspiring but also...
Phys.org
'Diamond rain' on giant icy planets could be more common than previously thought
A new study has found that "diamond rain," a long-hypothesized exotic type of precipitation on ice giant planets, could be more common than previously thought. In an earlier experiment, researchers mimicked the extreme temperatures and pressures found deep inside ice giants Neptune and Uranus and, for the first time, observed diamond rain as it formed.
Phys.org
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month
After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the ground due to a fuel leak, NASA officials said Saturday it may not be possible to try again this month. The current launch window for NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the Moon ends Tuesday and is...
Phys.org
Did primitive cetaceans feed like marine reptiles?
Did the first ancestors of whales pick up where the mosasaurs left off 66 million years ago, after the extinction of all the large predatory marine reptiles?. A study conducted by Rebecca Bennion, a Ph.D. student at the EDDyLab of the University of Liège (Belgium), has looked into the possible convergences in morphology and behavior that may exist between these two groups of large marine predatory animals. This research has been published in the journal Paleobiology.
Phys.org
New theory for detection of terahertz electromagnetic waves gives hope for advances in IT and medicine
Detecting electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range remains a challenging problem. Researchers from the University of Cambridge, together with physicists from the University of Augsburg, have recently discovered a new physical effect which could change that. In a new study, the scientists are now developing a theory explaining the mechanism behind it. Their findings make it possible to construct small, inexpensive, and highly sensitive terahertz detectors. These could be used, for example, in medical diagnostics, for contactless security checks, or for faster wireless data transmission. The results of the new theory have been published in the journal Physical Review B.
Phys.org
Serendipitous backyard experiment shines light on producing polymers
QUT researchers who conducted their experiment in a Brisbane backyard have found an unprecedented methodology for the production of microspheres. Their research, reported in the journal Nature Communications, is a result of a series of factors, including the COVID lockdown which impacted laboratory access, a decision to investigate a waste product and more than a decade of cutting-edge research into the power of light to make molecules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Hidden acid-base clusters drive rapid formation of atmospheric ultrafine particles
A joint research team led by Dr. Jingkun Jiang from Tsinghua University and Dr. Markku Kulmala from the University of Helsinki has reported an efficient mechanism for gaseous sulfuric acid and bases to form atmospheric ultrafine particles. The findings explain the rapid formation of secondary ultrafine particles, which could further influence air quality and the climate.
Phys.org
Research unlocks secrets of native rodents' rat race to new lands
New research from The Australian National University (ANU) has mapped the DNA from more than 150 species of native rodents from across Australia, New Guinea and Melanesian islands, painting a clearer picture of how they're related and how they ended up spreading across the Pacific. Lead author Dr. Emily Roycroft...
Phys.org
Designing a way to make oxygen injectable
What if emergency medical personnel could treat a desperately ill patient in need of oxygen with a simple injection instead of having to rely on mechanical ventilation or rush to get them onto a heart-lung bypass machine?. A new approach to transporting gases using a class of materials called porous...
Phys.org
COVID rekindled an appreciation of nature for many
The pandemic has impacted our lives in a multitude of ways, many of which will no doubt be felt for years to come. While many of those effects are clearly negative, UConn researchers have identified at least one positive impact—our perception of natural spaces changed. The findings are published in Scientific Reports.
Phys.org
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
Up to 400,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Florida coast on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse—and hear the roar—of NASA's rocket launch to the Moon. If the uncrewed Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will be not only awe-inspiring but historic for NASA, marking the first of its Artemis missions plotting a return to the Moon.
Phys.org
EP-WXT pathfinder catches first wide-field snapshots of X-ray universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder, the experimental version of a module that will eventually be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) aboard the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), released its first results Aug. 27 from an earlier test flight. These include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photograph of a region of the Galactic center, a dense area at the core of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.
Phys.org
Resolving the evolutionary history of the closest algal relatives of land plants
An international team of scientists led jointly by the Universities of Göttingen and Cologne has deciphered the evolutionary history of zygnematophytes. Their results reveal the internal relationships in this group of algae using state-of-the-art phylogenomic analyses and pinpoint the emergences of algal multicellularity. The results have been published in the article "A phylogenomically informed five-order system for the closest relatives of land plants," in the journal Current Biology.
Phys.org
From wound healing to regeneration
The phenomenon of regeneration was discovered over 200 years ago in the freshwater polyp Hydra. Until now, however, it was largely unclear how the orderly regeneration of lost tissues or organs is activated after injury. In its investigations of Hydra, an interdisciplinary research team at Heidelberg University was able to show how wound healing signals released upon injury are converted into specific signals of pattern formation and cell differentiation. Essential components are the mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) and the Wnt signaling pathway—molecular mechanisms that have remained relatively unchanged throughout evolution.
Phys.org
Researchers study how urban trees affect environment
Everyone knows that trees provide shade. What may be less obvious are their contributions to evaporative cooling. Think of tree roots drawing water from the ground and pumping it to their leaves, which effectively sweat H2O, cooling the air around them in the process. How far does that cooling go...
Phys.org
Biochemists reveal how complex molecule moves iron through body
New research provides fresh insight into how an important class of molecules are created and moved in human cells. For years, scientists knew that mitochondria—specialized structures inside cells in the body that are essential for respiration and energy production—were involved in the assembly and movement of iron-sulfur cofactors, some of the most essential compounds in the human body. But until now, researchers didn't understand how exactly the process worked.
Phys.org
Boy's discovery reveals highly complex plant-insect interaction
When eight-year-old Hugo Deans discovered a handful of BB-sized objects lying near an ant nest beneath a log in his backyard, he thought they were a type of seed. His father, Andrew Deans, professor of entomology at Penn State, however, knew immediately what they were—oak galls, or plant growths triggered by insects. What he didn't realize right away was that the galls were part of an elaborate relationship among ants, wasps and oak trees, the discovery of which would turn a century of knowledge about plant-insect interactions on its head.
Phys.org
'Plug-and-play' plasmonic metafibers for ultrafast fiber lasers
Integrating plasmonic metasurfaces on optical fiber tips forming so-called metafibers enriches the functionalities of an ordinary optical fiber, yielding a variety of advanced applications such as planar waveshaping, super-resolution imaging, and ultracompact sensing. However, to date, plasmonic metafibers have predominantly explored separate bare fibers, and little attention has been paid to their practical applications in nonlinear plasmonic regimes.
Comments / 2