Kansas opened its 2022 by dominating Tennesee Tech, 56-10, on Friday night, and then Kansas State kicked off its season Saturday night by smothering South Dakota, 34-0. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO