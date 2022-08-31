ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - September 5, 2022

Football is finally back, and it's time to take our weekly look at last week's best Kansas State tweets. The Wildcats won their first game of the season on Saturday, shutting out South Dakota 34-0. The Cats will host Missouri on Saturday in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2. K-State...
247Sports

Postgame Review Podcast: Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0

Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Fitz and Big B kick off the season with a review of Kansas State's 34-0 victory over South Dakota on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
KSNT News

K-State dominates against South Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football dominated in game No.1 of the 2022-23 season, taking down South Dakota 34-0. The Wildcats scored right of the gate with a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Malik Knowles. Only taking ten seconds off the clock, it was the fastest score in K-State history. Soon after, K-State’s Seth Porter blocked […]
247Sports

The Drive 09.04.22: Double winners to open 2022

Kansas opened its 2022 by dominating Tennesee Tech, 56-10, on Friday night, and then Kansas State kicked off its season Saturday night by smothering South Dakota, 34-0. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
koamnewsnow.com

Emporia knocks off Pittsburg in overtime

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Emporia tops Pittsburg 25-22 in overtime in Pittsburg’s season opener Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
restaurant-hospitality.com

Iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene, Kansas, reopens under new ownership as Legacy Kansas

Abilene, Kan.’s iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant recently reopened softly under new ownership and a new name: Legacy Kansas. Customers can still order the original restaurant’s “world-famous” family-style fried chicken dinners and sides including coleslaw, biscuits & gravy, mashed potatoes, and creamed corn, but now they can also order a highly marbled country fried steak from the new owners' century-old Munson Angus Farms.
KSNT News

Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
midwestwanderer.com

10 Fascinating Facts About Wild Bill Hickok

Before this summer, I knew little about Wild Bill Hickok. Then, within just a few weeks, we visited three places within Kansas and Illinois that all shared Hickok stories—quite a coincidence. I learned several fascinating facts about him. Here are some of them:. Wild Bill Hickok Featured at These...
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
kfdi.com

New Tesla Charging Stations Open Along the Kansas Turnpike

Three Tesla Supercharging stations have opened at service areas along the Kansas Turnpike:. Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA) The stations are located adjacent to the service areas buildings. There are eight Superchargers available at...
WIBW

Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
