Amtrak vs. Car: Comparing trips to Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amtrak is closing out the summer by breaking passenger records in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak announced that ridership on Virginia-bound trains to and from Washington D.C.’s Union Station hit an all-time high last month.
In July, 110,256 passengers boarded state-supported Amtrak routes in Virginia. That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from June 2022. When compared to ridership before the pandemic, it’s still a 19.8 percent rise over July 2019.
The spike in ridership comes a month after two new roundtrips were added between D.C. and two popular Virginia destinations: Roanoke and Norfolk.
“These numbers make it very clear – Virginians want more passenger rail to be a part of their
transportation network,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA, in a statement sent to DC News Now.
Often times, Amtrak is a more affordable — and less stressful — alternative over driving. Let’s use one of Virginia’s most popular routes as an example: D.C. to Norfolk. A round-trip ticket from our nation’s capital to the waterfront city of Norfolk can cost as low as $38. But this isn’t the case when driving.
The trip from D.C. down to Norfolk is 195 miles of driving — which means roundtrip, you’re behind the wheel for almost 400 miles! If you take the average milesper gallon on a normal-sized sedan and factor in gas prices , it’ll cost you at least $50 dollars to make that same trip. Add the stress of driving on the traffic-clogged I-95 corridor and the wear-and-tear of driving your car for 400 miles, and the idea of taking a train doesn’t sound too bad.
Amtrak has four state-supported routes from D.C. to Virginia — Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond. Along those corridors, there's a total of 17 stations, from Alexandria and Fredericksburg, to Charlottesville and Petersburg.
