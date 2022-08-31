Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Serendipitous backyard experiment shines light on producing polymers
QUT researchers who conducted their experiment in a Brisbane backyard have found an unprecedented methodology for the production of microspheres. Their research, reported in the journal Nature Communications, is a result of a series of factors, including the COVID lockdown which impacted laboratory access, a decision to investigate a waste product and more than a decade of cutting-edge research into the power of light to make molecules.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
EatingWell
Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid May Help Reverse Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, New Research Suggests—Here Are 4 Foods That Deliver Both
Despite what those Instagram ads or juice companies might lead you to believe, a healthy liver does a beautiful job of "cleansing" and "detoxing" itself. That said, a surprising number—about 25% of U.S. adults, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases—actually have a condition in which their liver's function is impacted due to excess fat accumulation within it. Speaking of liver function, by the way, the liver aids in everything from breaking down the food we eat to converting extra blood sugar into glycogen (stored energy) we can use later and regulating blood levels of amino acids (protein building blocks) to clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous things, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Phys.org
Research unlocks secrets of native rodents' rat race to new lands
New research from The Australian National University (ANU) has mapped the DNA from more than 150 species of native rodents from across Australia, New Guinea and Melanesian islands, painting a clearer picture of how they're related and how they ended up spreading across the Pacific. Lead author Dr. Emily Roycroft...
Phys.org
Fatty acid feedstocks enable a highly efficient glyoxylate‐TCA cycle for high‐yield production of β‐alanine
This study is led by Dr. Yong Tao (Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences), Dr. Weifeng Liu (Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences) and Dr. Bo Liu (Microcyto Co. Ltd.,). Fatty acids are promising alternative feedstocks to glucose and can be easily obtained from various sources, including waste oil, crude oil, and oil by‐products. In recent years, Prof. Yong Tao 's group has been committed to develop economically and ecologically competitive bioproduction processes using alternative biomass. They mainly focused on fatty acid-based biomass resources.
Phys.org
Researchers study how urban trees affect environment
Everyone knows that trees provide shade. What may be less obvious are their contributions to evaporative cooling. Think of tree roots drawing water from the ground and pumping it to their leaves, which effectively sweat H2O, cooling the air around them in the process. How far does that cooling go...
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Phys.org
Did primitive cetaceans feed like marine reptiles?
Did the first ancestors of whales pick up where the mosasaurs left off 66 million years ago, after the extinction of all the large predatory marine reptiles?. A study conducted by Rebecca Bennion, a Ph.D. student at the EDDyLab of the University of Liège (Belgium), has looked into the possible convergences in morphology and behavior that may exist between these two groups of large marine predatory animals. This research has been published in the journal Paleobiology.
Phys.org
From wound healing to regeneration
The phenomenon of regeneration was discovered over 200 years ago in the freshwater polyp Hydra. Until now, however, it was largely unclear how the orderly regeneration of lost tissues or organs is activated after injury. In its investigations of Hydra, an interdisciplinary research team at Heidelberg University was able to show how wound healing signals released upon injury are converted into specific signals of pattern formation and cell differentiation. Essential components are the mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) and the Wnt signaling pathway—molecular mechanisms that have remained relatively unchanged throughout evolution.
Nature.com
Chroma Medicine and Tune Therapeutics: Two companies take up epigenome editing
Defanged CRISPR systems hooked up to enzymatic domains may bring epigenome therapies to precision medicine. Since the 1990s, attempts to manipulate the epigenome to fight diseases like cancer have relied on DNA-modifying drugs such as azacitidine. These drugs act more like therapeutic sledgehammers than precision medicines. Now, with decades of research on DNA-binding domains and a burgeoning number of enzymatic effectors that can write or erase epigenetic marks, precision epigenome editing is coming into view. These advances have not been lost on investors, who in 2021 poured $165 million into two epigenome-editing companies: Tune Therapeutics and Chroma Medicine. Earlier this year, a third firm, Epic Bio, spun out of Stanford University, with a $55 million A round.
Phys.org
New theory for detection of terahertz electromagnetic waves gives hope for advances in IT and medicine
Detecting electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range remains a challenging problem. Researchers from the University of Cambridge, together with physicists from the University of Augsburg, have recently discovered a new physical effect which could change that. In a new study, the scientists are now developing a theory explaining the mechanism behind it. Their findings make it possible to construct small, inexpensive, and highly sensitive terahertz detectors. These could be used, for example, in medical diagnostics, for contactless security checks, or for faster wireless data transmission. The results of the new theory have been published in the journal Physical Review B.
Phys.org
More than 90% of identifiable trash in North Pacific Garbage Patch comes from just six countries
A team of researchers with the Ocean Cleanup project and Wageningen University, both in the Netherlands, has found via sampling and testing that more than 90% of the identifiable trash swirling around in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP) comes from just six countries, all of which are major industrialized fishing nations. They have published their research in Scientific Reports.
Nature.com
Glucose feeds the tricarboxylic acid cycle via excreted ethanol in fermenting yeast
Ethanol and lactate are typical waste products of glucose fermentation. In mammals, glucose is catabolized by glycolysis into circulating lactate, which is broadly used throughout the body as a carbohydrate fuel. Individual cells can both uptake and excrete lactate, uncoupling glycolysis from glucose oxidation. Here we show that similar uncoupling occurs in budding yeast batch cultures of Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Issatchenkia orientalis. Even in fermenting S. cerevisiae that is net releasing ethanol, media 13C-ethanol rapidly enters and is oxidized to acetaldehyde and acetyl-CoA. This is evident in exogenous ethanol being a major source of both cytosolic and mitochondrial acetyl units. 2H-tracing reveals that ethanol is also a major source of both NADH and NADPH high-energy electrons, and this role is augmented under oxidative stress conditions. Thus, uncoupling of glycolysis from the oxidation of glucose-derived carbon via rapidly reversible reactions is a conserved feature of eukaryotic metabolism.
