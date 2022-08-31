SAN FRANCISCO -- When Gabe Kapler was hitting his way through the low minors in the late nineties, it was common practice for teams to bring some of their youngest prospects to the big leagues for a few days to let them get used to The Show. It was an early version of the taxi squad, except instead of being available to play in an emergency, prospects like Kapler simply got used to big league clubhouses, ballparks and hotels.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO