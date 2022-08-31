Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants betting on former top prospect Brinson
Farhan Zaidi knows what he is looking for in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season. On Thursday's episode of KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes Podcast," the Giants' president of baseball operations explained why San Francisco traded for Lewis Brinson. "He's having a great year in Triple-A, been one of...
NBC Sports
Phillies begin their least favorite month with another flusher out West
SAN FRANCISCO -- The day began with the news that top starting pitcher Zack Wheeler would require more time than expected on the injured list and only got worse from there. The Phillies opened the month of September with an eye sore of a performance against Gabe Kapler's San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The Phils didn't hit, they didn't play particularly good defense, and they sure didn't pitch in a demoralizing 13-1 loss at 24 Willie Mays Plaza.
NBC Sports
Phillies place Castellanos on IL, call up Triple A standout
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Phillies added another regular player to their injured list Sunday when right fielder Nick Castellanos was shut down with a strained right oblique muscle. Manager Rob Thomson called the injury mild and said he hoped Castellanos could return once the 10-day assignment was complete. Castellanos joins...
NBC Sports
76ers Korkmaz ejected, attacked by Georgian players walking to locker room at EuroBasket
This is serious — Turkey is threatening to pull out of EuroBasket if this situation is not dealt with to its satisfaction. Philadelphia guard Furkan Korkmaz was ejected from Turkey’s EuroBasket loss on Sunday when he and Georgia’s Duda Sanadze got into an on-court altercation. However, the...
NBA・
NBC Sports
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
NBC Sports
Rodón says Giants have best fans as offseason decision looms
Even as the Giants face an uphill battle in the NL wild-card race, ace Carlos Rodón couldn't help but notice how committed the fans remain. "We lost seven straight before we swept the Phillies here. It's nice to still have fans in the stands," Rodón said to reporters after the Giants' 5-3 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Oracle Park.
NBC Sports
Will Ramos, Hjelle get a September call-up with Giants?
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Gabe Kapler was hitting his way through the low minors in the late nineties, it was common practice for teams to bring some of their youngest prospects to the big leagues for a few days to let them get used to The Show. It was an early version of the taxi squad, except instead of being available to play in an emergency, prospects like Kapler simply got used to big league clubhouses, ballparks and hotels.
NBC Sports
Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz
As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
NBC Sports
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
