ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says

By Sascha Pare
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEMME_0hco9tuX00
People talking Photograph: martin-dm/Getty Images

The British may be mocked for their weather-related small talk but exchanging idle pleasantries can leave a lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests.

The study found just four minutes of chit-chat can give away aspects of our personality, such as whether we are extroverted or introverted, and influence subsequent social interactions.

“It might seem like a drain on time and productivity but our research suggests small talk is an important way to learn about the personality of others, which in turn helps us to better predict how they will behave in the future,” said Prof Daniel Sgroi from the University of Warwick, the co-author of the study published in the journal PLoS ONE (pdf).

The researchers recruited 338 participants and divided them into two groups before they met in person, with each participant asked to complete a personality and IQ test. Within each group, participants were paired up and either engaged in a four-minute conversation by text or had no contact with their partner.

The participants then had to guess aspects of their partner’s personality, such as how extroverted they were, and predict whether they would act cooperatively or selfishly in two money-based strategic games.

The team found those who chatted scored more highly on predicting their partner’s IQ and answers to the personality test, although they were also more likely to project their own personality traits on to their partner.

“In even a few minutes we will start to form a mental model of the person we are talking with: are they extroverted or introverted, do they seem upbeat or downbeat, cooperative or uncooperative? These sorts of impressions won’t be perfect, but they will be useful,” said Sgroi.

Next, the participants met and played with their conversation partner – or with a stranger if they were in the no-contact group – which allowed the scientists to assess the impact of prior small talk on their tactics.

The researchers gave each participant £20 and asked them to contribute to a communal pot shared with their partner, a cognitive experiment called the public goods game.

The team say those who had chatted to their partners were more likely to correctly predict their contribution to the pot. What’s more those who had chatted beforehand contributed 30% more than those who had not – a finding the researchers suggest was also down to the relationship they had established through small talk.

“Those who engaged in small talk with their partner had a better understanding of their partner’s personality – they scored much better at predicting their character traits and in turn this helped them to predict how they would behave,” said Sgroi. “The bottom line is that they performed better and earned more money than those who didn’t have the opportunity to chat.”

Georgie Nightingall, the founder of Trigger Conversations, said small talk is a great way to facilitate collaboration in the workplace: “It’s funny how we spend our lives at work yet hardly know the people we work with. If we’re not talking, we’re missing out on the opportunity to enjoy our work lives.

“People find small talk hard because it can feel like it’s never going to end. Once you have all the information you need it can feel awkward and pointless. But if you see it as a gateway and ask follow-up questions it can help you relate to people. If you’re going to bring up the weather, think of ways to expand beyond that. The weather is a great opener to every moment of our lives where it is relevant,” said Nightingall. “People are more willing to share if you show you care. My advice is: be genuinely curious.”

Comments / 10

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Talk#Productivity#Personality Traits#Martin Dm#British#The University Of Warwick#Plos
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

429K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy