ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-7-3

(seven, eight, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-6-3

(nine, nine, six, three)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago. Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Ia Lottery#Asb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released. Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said. Chico police detectives are investigating.
CHICO, CA
The Associated Press

Angels take on the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (50-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-76, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (5-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -186, Tigers +156; over/under is 8...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy