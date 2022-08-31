IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
04-22-41-43-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(four, twenty-two, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,930,000
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
Pick 3 Midday
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
7-8-7-3
(seven, eight, seven, three)
Pick 4 Midday
9-9-6-3
(nine, nine, six, three)
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
