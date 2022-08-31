IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
08-09-13-20-41
(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Cash4Life
09-19-31-39-54, Cash Ball: 4
(nine, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
Lotto Plus
23-25-27-39-40-43
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three)
Quick Draw Midday
01-02-10-11-14-17-35-36-42-43-48-54-56-58-62-71-73-74-78-79, BE: 42
(one, two, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: forty-two)
Daily Three-Midday
7-5-0, SB: 3
(seven, five, zero; SB: three)
Daily Three-Evening
8-3-5, SB: 5
(eight, three, five; SB: five)
Daily Four-Midday
9-9-6-3, SB: 3
(nine, nine, six, three; SB: three)
Daily Four-Evening
7-8-7-3, SB: 5
(seven, eight, seven, three; SB: five)
Quick Draw Evening
07-08-15-20-27-28-35-36-37-44-47-49-56-59-67-73-74-77-78-79, BE: 67
(seven, eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-seven)
Hoosier Lotto
06-07-17-32-36-40
(six, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $18,300,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
