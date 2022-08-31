KY Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash Ball

03-05-11-34, Cash Ball: 8

(three, five, eleven, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-9-3

(one, two, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-7-7

(two, nine, seven, seven)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

