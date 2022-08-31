KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash Ball
03-05-11-34, Cash Ball: 8
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)
Lucky For Life
05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
1-2-9-3
(one, two, nine, three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-9-7-7
(two, nine, seven, seven)
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
Comments / 0