ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

3-3-9-3, FB:

(three, three, nine, three; FB: zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

TN Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eight, zero, six; Wild: eight) (eight, four, two; Wild: five) (eight, seven, three; Wild: seven) (nine, seven, six, two; Wild: six) Cash 4 Midday. 7-9-0-7, Wild: 1. (seven, nine, zero, seven; Wild: one) Cash 4 Morning. 8-0-5-6, Wild: 4. (eight,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Florida State blocks PAT, holds off Kelly's LSU, 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A play as unlikely as a blocked extra point with no time remaining made Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ highlight-filled performance stand up — and spared Seminoles coach Mike Norvell from having to endure an ignominious collapse. Shyheim Brown’s deflection of Damian Ramos’ kick sent the ball into the crossbar and gave Florida State a 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday night that spoiled Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach. “Obviously, there at the end, you know, we had some things that happened that we just can’t have,” said Norvell, who has Florida State off to its first 2-0 start since 2016. “But the one thing that happened on the last play is what we absolutely need.” LSU’s improbable comeback bid came despite a slew of mistakes, including a muffed punt with 2:15 left.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Angels take on the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (50-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-76, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (5-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -186, Tigers +156; over/under is 8...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Illinois Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced. Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said. She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago. Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl was headed generally west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy