Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:

9-8-0-7-9

(nine, eight, zero, seven, nine)

