kchi.com
Lady Hornets Volleyball Beats Trenton In Four Sets To Open Season
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Volleyball team took down Trenton in four sets on Thursday night. CHS dropped the first set 19-25, but bounced back to win the next three sets 25-11, 25-14, and 25-21. Ava Leamer led the team with eight kills and Kayanna Cranmer had six blocks. Both Jessi...
kchi.com
Hornets Soccer Falls To Marshall For First Loss Of The Season
The Chillicothe Hornets soccer team dropped their first game of the season to Marshall on Thursday night by a score of 7-0. Head Coach Tim Cunningham spoke after the game about his team’s first loss. “Tonight was a very difficult challenge for our guys. Marshall is a quality team,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Girls Golf Results
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Golf team had their first home match of the season on Thursday night. The match included Trenton, Putnam County, and Tina Avalon. CHS finished 1st overall in terms of team total. Here is how the individual Hornets performed:. Varsity:. Izzy Montgomery – 44 (1st place)
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries When Ejected During Crash
A Single vehicle rollover accident left a driver and passenger with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash occurred in Caldwell County at about 4:40 pm on US 36, just east of Cameron. State Troopers report 40-year-old Libby K Robinson of Kingston and her passenger, 22-year-old Victoria M Barrett of Hamilton were taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Robinson was eastbound on US 36, when she swerved to miss a slower vehicle, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, and struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Robbinson and Barrett. They were not wearing safety belts.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
kchi.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby
The 46th annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby is this weekend in Brookfield. The three-day event begins this evening with the South Main Night Flame at 7:30 pm. Saturday is a festival and parade downtown and there will be a lot of fun happening at their launch field, west of Brookfield. This includes a balloon flight at 6:00 and a night glow beginning at 7:30 pm.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
kmmo.com
BATTLE OF LEXINGTON REENACTMENT SCHEDULED IN SEPTEMBER
A reenactment is scheduled to commemorate the Civil War battle that was fought in Lexington, Missouri, September 18-20, 1861. Reenactors and site team members will help guests understand what life was like during the three-day battle on Saturday, September 17 at the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site. Reenactors will...
kttn.com
Big rig catches fire closing Highway 136 west of Princeton
A portion of Highway 136 was closed west of Princeton on Thursday evening, September 1st due to a semi-truck fire. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the highway was shut down between Routes A and D, so crews could safely transfer the load. As of 10:16, Highway 136 was opened to traffic.
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
