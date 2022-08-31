ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Johnson County family restaurant says its closing will be only temporary. But is it?

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Pegah’s Family Restaurant in Merriam said it is closing temporarily to make way for redevelopment.

The location, 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway, plans to close at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 and return in 2024 in a new building in the planned Merriam Grand Station.

Drake Development in Overland Park plans to demolish the Pegah’s building and the long empty Kmart building . But Matt Pennington, president of Drake, said Pegah’s is not part of the redevelopment at this time. He is looking at coffee shops and other restaurant tenants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPTiI_0hco7Miq00
Pegah’s opened in a former IHOP in 2017. File photo

The $136 million redevelopment will include new retail, restaurants and two apartment buildings.

Krispy Kreme and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will continue to operate in their buildings during the redevelopment, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Old Kmart to become restaurants, housing and retail space in $130 million JoCo development

“That’s a big job with the apartments,” said Moe Sharifi, owner of Pegah’s. “We haven’t signed a contract yet.”

The development also will have an outdoor “civic space” where people gather to eat or for events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DFia_0hco7Miq00
A rendering of Merriam Grand Station’s outdoor “civic space.” Drake Development

Pegah’s Family Restaurant opened in Merriam in 2017. It also has two locations in Shawnee and one in Lenexa.

It serves breakfast items including omelets, country fried steak and eggs, and pancakes, along with hot and cold sandwiches, and “homestyle platters” such as smothered chicken breast, grilled beef liver, chicken fried chicken and meatloaf.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

An International House of Pancakes, which soon was shortened to just IHOP, was listed as operating in the building in 1972.

Kmart closed at 8703 Shawnee Mission Parkway in early 2013.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
City
Merriam, KS
Merriam, KS
Government
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Lenexa, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
KSNT News

RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Family Restaurant#Steak And Eggs#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Drake Development#Kmart#Joco
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
860
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy