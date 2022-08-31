Wayne Brady on Showtime’s ‘American Gigolo’: ‘It couldn’t be any more different’ from original film

Wayne Brady just turned 50 this summer, and he’s living his life to the fullest.

“Life is too short,” he explained. “I’m living by the motto: ‘I just want to enjoy my life and have fun.’ I’m lucky my job gets to intersect with fun.”

Fun is an understatement.

“Let’s Make a Deal” just started Season 14, and he wowed the audience by taking the stage as Lola/Simon for the production of “Kinky Boots” at the Hollywood Bowl. To add to the fun, “Whose Line is it Anyway” will be shooting new episodes in 2023 for The CW.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store,” he gushed.

Now, Brady is taking part in the television series remake of the ’80s film “American Gigolo.”

“I found out that movie is over 40 years old,” he revealed. “I remember watching that, sneaking up to watch it, on HBO when I was 9 or 10. I hadn’t seen it since we started shooting, and it couldn’t be any more different. Night and day.”

Brady paid homage to Bill Duke’s character Leon in the original film. He even referred to him as his “frat brother.”

“Talk about an underrated actor, in terms of, he’s had such an amazing career,” the funnyman said. “It’s performances like that in the original that really made sure this TV show had to bring its A-game.”

The series features Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol.

“American Gigolo” starts streaming and becomes available on Sept. 9, followed by its official on-air premiere on Showtime at 9 p.m. that same day.

