ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

06-19-23-39-40

(six, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Cash4Life

09-19-31-39-54, Cash Ball: 4

(nine, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)

Match 6 Lotto

03-12-36-44-45-47

(three, twelve, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 2 Day

0-6, Wild: 4

(zero, six; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

5-5, Wild: 2

(five, five; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

9-4-3, Wild: 4

(nine, four, three; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-8, Wild: 2

(seven, six, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-9-4, Wild: 4

(three, seven, nine, four; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

5-5-2-2, Wild: 2

(five, five, two, two; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

4-3-9-1-3, Wild: 4

(four, three, nine, one, three; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-5-9-4-5, Wild: 2

(seven, five, nine, four, five; Wild: two)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Treasure Hunt

15-16-21-26-30

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative. The settlement, which includes numerous restrictions on how Juul can market its products, resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the beleaguered company, which still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits brought on behalf of teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products. The states’ investigation found that Juul marketed its e-cigarettes to underage teens with launch parties, product giveaways and ads and social media posts using youthful models, according to a statement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Illinois governor GOP candidate decries Chicago crime, chaos

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, on Tuesday promised to restore the death penalty and repeal a wide-ranging criminal justice overhaul that will eliminate cash bail, following a Labor Day weekend during which 11 people were killed in Chicago. The state senator from Xenia met privately in Springfield with county sheriffs from around Illinois and emerged with criticism for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year, which starting next year will end bail for many nonviolent crimes that had been dubbed a “penalty on poverty” by critics. Bailey said he would restore capital punishment, abolished in Illinois in 2011, for people who murder police officers. That would require legislative action, however, and large Democratic majorities in both houses make that unlikely. Bailey said that Pritzker, a Democrat heavily favored in the race, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx “are the Three Musketeers of crime, chaos and tragedy in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state’s largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode Island and parts of neighboring Massachusetts, although light rain continued to fall. More than 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. Rainfall totals were lower in neighboring states, although Sterling, Connecticut, along the border, received more than 7 inches and Attleboro, Massachusetts, got almost 5 1/2 inches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the methods used to recount ballots on Aug. 3 but did not ask for the recount to be stopped until the following day, after the recount was completed and several hours after the recount results had been certified by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based seat in 2009, Keam said in an interview Tuesday that he had stepped down to take a job in the International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Keam said he will serve as a deputy assistant secretary running the National Travel and Tourism Office, which is focused on bringing foreign travelers to the U.S. Keam said he was excited to step into the new role at a time when the travel and tourism industries are at a “critical moment” in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

California and the West broil in record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state’s power supply and threatened power shortages that could prompt blackouts while people were desperately trying to stay cool. The California Independent System Operator, the entity that oversees the state’s electrical grid, said there could be “rotating power outages” Tuesday evening when demand for power could reach an all-time high. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to conserve, warning in a video message that “the risk for outages is real and it’s immediate.” “This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and the longest on record for the state and many parts of the West for the month of September,” Newsom said. “Everyone has to do their part to help step up for just a few more days.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to the post. He had earlier been hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993, and was appointed to the post by Gov. Ronnie Musgrove after Musgrove named District Attorney Ann Lamar to the bench. Lamar would eventually become a state Supreme Court justice. He was most noted for two prosecutions of Quinton Tellis, who authorities accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014 by setting her on fire while she was still alive. Both trials resulted in hung juries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy