Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — At age 25 and entering his fourth NFL season, Daniel Jones isn’t feeling any different in the stretch run to the season opener against the Tennessee Titans. His excitement level was up and the butterflies were floating in his stomach Tuesday as the Giants began work on the game plan for Sunday’s opener in Nashville. It also will be Brian Daboll’s debut as a head coach. “It’s all a good thing and it helps you know that you’re getting ready to go,” Jomes said after practicing in light rain. “Once we get out there and the ball gets snapped, that normally calms down a little bit and you get into the flow of the game. I’m excited to get going.” This is a major year for Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft. His first three seasons have been marked by inconsistency, losing and injuries. He missed the last six games of last season as New York went 4-13 and fired Joe Judge after two years as coach.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO