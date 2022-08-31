Read full article on original website
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Wheat Scoop: Successfully selecting this year's wheat varieties
The potential for next year’s wheat harvest kicks off with deciding which varieties to plant, and the annual release of the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station’s data provides critical insights into helping Kansas producers make that decision. “Using data to help select the right varieties for your growing region,...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
Kan. foster care provider criticizes coverage; lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
🎤Forward Ever: Kan. State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.
Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas
KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Students face discipline after Kan. school staff forced to use pepper spray
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Security staff at Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S 127th Street E, were forced to use pepper spray during an incident in the cafeteria on Wednesday. "There was an altercation at the school involving 7 or 8 students during lunch that caused a large crowd to gather," according to USD 259 media relations manager Susan Arensman.
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
McPherson seeking designs for new fire station
The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due Sept. 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the Sept. 16. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech. The City...
