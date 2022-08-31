Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state’s largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode Island and parts of neighboring Massachusetts, although light rain continued to fall. More than 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. Rainfall totals were lower in neighboring states, although Sterling, Connecticut, along the border, received more than 7 inches and Attleboro, Massachusetts, got almost 5 1/2 inches.
