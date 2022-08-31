ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

RI Lottery

 6 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life

05-23-26-29-36, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Numbers Evening

1-2-5-6

(one, two, five, six)

Numbers Midday

8-5-3-4

(eight, five, three, four)

Powerball

07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000

Wild Money

02-12-18-21-38, Extra: 36

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight; Extra: thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

