New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
One of the best Mexican restaurants in the United States is in NJ
One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few. I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all...
NJ has a zoo that will be open at night
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
How NJ’s Lucy the Elephant, and booze, tied into our Cape Cod vacation
So this one's an interesting tie to New Jersey. And even more, it's proof that you can't escape the Garden State even if you tried. At least, when it comes to some sort of Jersey connection. During the last couple of weeks in August, my family and I went on...
NJ shore treat: You have to try these dessert fries (not made from potatoes!)
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
All the fun activities at the new Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood, NJ
Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained. Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
What is the most popular cocktail in New Jersey?
A recent survey and article by Fansided revealed the most popular cocktails in every state. As we all take our adult beverages very seriously, I found their research a little subject and quite frankly flimsy. Some choices made sense. The most popular cocktail in New Mexico was the Pina Colada,...
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
WARNING: Wawa eyeing world domination and it begins in NJ (Opinion)
While all of New Jersey and frankly America is wringing its hands fretting about an authoritarian like Trump getting back in office, the real danger is something you’re not even seeing coming. Do you want to know who is actually trying to take over? It’s Wawa. Go ahead...
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: S...
The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
NJ is not a very hard-working state, according to this list (Opinion)
Ok, if these things had any weight or significance whatsoever, the hard-working people of New Jersey would have reason to be pissed off. However, a collection of eggheads (academics with too many degrees and not enough common sense) crunching some numbers and creating a formula to reach an outcome. According...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
NJ readies for battle with NY over work-from-home income taxes
TRENTON – Bipartisan legislation endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy would take three steps toward addressing the taxation of New Jerseyans who work from home for New York-based companies but continue to pay income taxes to the Empire State. New Jersey provides tax credits to residents who pay taxes to...
