OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO