ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County

OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man shot at large party in Salt Lake industrial area, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg after attending a large party near 1700 South 4100 West, police said. About 1:23 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Dispatchers informed police that someone had been shot but no shooting victims were located at the scene.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man dies in single-vehicle crash

WEST JORDAN — A 67-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash at 7300 S. Bangerter Highway on Sunday morning. About 8 a.m., police received reports of a car accident in West Jordan. Officers learned that the man's vehicle drifted and hit the center barrier. The 67-year-old Taylorsville man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Jordan police Sgt. Brian Schaaf.
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
City
Midvale, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Riverton, UT
Midvale, UT
Crime & Safety
Millcreek, UT
Crime & Safety
ksl.com

2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
GENOLA, UT
ksl.com

Man dead after hiking fall in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK — A man fell to his death while hiking in American Fork Canyon over Labor Day weekend. Thomas James Rawe, 45, of Apline, was hiking directly north of the toll booth late Saturday when he texted a friend that his phone battery was at 1% and to let him know he was on his way to meet him for food and water, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Police
ksl.com

Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy