22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
Man injured in cliff diving accident in Weber County
OGDEN — Law enforcement officials responded to a traumatic injury reported at Causey Reservoir, about 15 miles northeast of Ogden, on Sunday. Weber County sheriff's deputies and Weber Fire were called after "it was reported that a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving," police said. A friend was able to drag him to the shore where paramedics then transported him to the causeway. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen in fair condition.
Man shot at large party in Salt Lake industrial area, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg after attending a large party near 1700 South 4100 West, police said. About 1:23 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Dispatchers informed police that someone had been shot but no shooting victims were located at the scene.
Taylorsville man dies in single-vehicle crash
WEST JORDAN — A 67-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash at 7300 S. Bangerter Highway on Sunday morning. About 8 a.m., police received reports of a car accident in West Jordan. Officers learned that the man's vehicle drifted and hit the center barrier. The 67-year-old Taylorsville man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Jordan police Sgt. Brian Schaaf.
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
Man dead after hiking fall in American Fork Canyon
AMERICAN FORK — A man fell to his death while hiking in American Fork Canyon over Labor Day weekend. Thomas James Rawe, 45, of Apline, was hiking directly north of the toll booth late Saturday when he texted a friend that his phone battery was at 1% and to let him know he was on his way to meet him for food and water, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
Taylorsville man arrested in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man was arrested Sunday in the shooting death of a Florida man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police say the shooting may have been prompted by the victim defrauding people in betting matches at a sneaker convention. The investigation began about 3:19...
Man shot, killed in fight outside downtown Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was shot and killed in a downtown street Saturday afternoon in a fight involving several people who had just left a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the middle of West...
These Salt Lake men are fighting hard to restore the taxicab to its former glory
SALT LAKE CITY — Almoh Bahaji and Jay Wacker, a couple of friendly, blue jeans-wearing 60-year-olds, don't look like counterrevolutionaries. Nor do their no-frills offices in the yellow cinderblock building on the west side of town look like the kind of high ground from which to launch an offensive.
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
Utah student using a T-shirt and a message to connect people impacted by suicide
SALEM — A Salem student is connecting with other teens who've been impacted by anxiety, depression and suicide — with a T-shirt. Jackson Eyre is a TikTokker whose videos might give his 423,000 followers the impression that his life is nothing but dancing, goofing around and hanging out with pretty girls.
