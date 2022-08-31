Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
IDD workforce in N.C.
As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
WLOS.com
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
WLOS.com
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
WLOS.com
"Good energy, great vibes": Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
WLOS.com
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
WLOS.com
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
WLOS.com
NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina
Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
WLOS.com
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
WLOS.com
WNC gas prices fall nearly 40 cents in a month, prompting Labor Day travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend typically marks the end of summer road trips, but AAA found that may not be the case this year. An early August survey shows 32% of respondents planned to travel over the holiday weekend. The majority plan to drive.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina Apple Festival
Gas prices continue to drop as Labor Day weekend approaches. Jordyn Drezek, an employee of Golden Strip School of Music, arrived at work to find a missing baby in its car seat at the front door. Storm chances rise through Labor Day weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bryan Bachman...
