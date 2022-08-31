ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

IDD workforce in N.C.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
WLOS.com

Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
WYFF4.com

North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
WLOS.com

NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fall will likely be warmer than normal in North Carolina

Sept. 1 marked the start of meteorological fall. It will still be a while before it's time to pull out your fall sweater, though. After a long, hot summer, warmer-than-average conditions are likely through most of the fall months here in North Carolina. Many cities across the state saw one...
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
WLOS.com

Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
FOX Carolina

North Carolina Apple Festival

Gas prices continue to drop as Labor Day weekend approaches. Jordyn Drezek, an employee of Golden Strip School of Music, arrived at work to find a missing baby in its car seat at the front door. Storm chances rise through Labor Day weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bryan Bachman...
