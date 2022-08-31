ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumpin' Jacks in Scotia closing soon for the season

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

SCOTIA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In in Scotia is getting ready to close for the season. The eatery’s last day will be Sunday, September 4.

Jumpin Jacks opened for its 70th season at the end of May. The restaurant is known for its burgers and ice cream. The burger joint also has chicken and seafood items, as well as fries, onion rings, nachos, and steak, sausage and peppers, and cheese sandwiches.

The U.S. Water Ski Show Team will be performing next to the eatery for the last time this year on Thursday, September 1 starting at 6:30 p.m. The show was rescheduled from Tuesday due to thunderstorms.

#Scotia
