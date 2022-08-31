ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 2) “The Suspects” trailer, release date

After stumbling upon a suspicious m–der in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara steps in to help Paula, whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. This episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Robbie Hyne.
