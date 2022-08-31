Read full article on original website
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 2) “The Suspects” trailer, release date
After stumbling upon a suspicious m–der in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara steps in to help Paula, whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. This episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Robbie Hyne.
startattle.com
They Want Me Gone (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
They Want Me Gone tells the story of Monica (Alexia Rasmussen), a single mother trying to make ends meet while trapped in rural poverty. Startattle.com – They Want Me Gone 2022. From years of struggling and feeling confined, she becomes anxious that she still has a chance to leave....
startattle.com
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Episode 13) Series finale, “How’s It Going to Be”, trailer, release date
SERIES FINALE. Liz doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements. Meanwhile, Isobel shows Max a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael makes a promise to Alex. Startattle.com – Roswell, New Mexico | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “How’s It Going to Be”...
startattle.com
God’s Country (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Thandiwe Newton
When a college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. Startattle.com – God’s Country 2022. Starring : Thandiwe Newton. Genre : Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Julian Higgins.
startattle.com
I Used to Be Famous (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Ed Skrein
I Used to Be Famous follows a former boy band star who unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer. Startattle.com – I Used to Be Famous 2022. Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around....
startattle.com
Speak No Evil (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
Speak No Evil follows a Danish family who accepts an invitation to the rural home of a Dutch family they met on holiday, only to find their lives altered in unexpected, deeply horrifying way. Startattle.com – Speak No Evil 2022. On a vacation in Tuscany, two families – one...
