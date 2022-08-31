The Pierz football team is hungry for success

The Pierz Pioneers football team has a history of great success and the team looks to keep that success flowing.

Last season, the Pioneers were put in a tough spot as nearly a dozen starters were forced to miss games due to injuries. The team started 3-0 until the injury bug hit them. They powered through the season, eventually making it to the section finals, where they faced New London-Spicer. Unfortunately, the Pioneers lost in the final seconds.

“These kids are hungry,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We have a lot of kids back who played last year so I think we have a hungry group of kids.”

Saehr said there’s no magic win number out there that the Pioneers are shooting for. Their goal is to be better every week and hit their stride in the postseason. Every year, the Pioneers are looking at that state tournament. With how the last season ended, the players definitely have a chip on their shoulders.

QB/LB Garrett Cummings and RT/DE Ian Oberfeld are two leaders on the Pioneers who played in last year’s section loss.

“Everyone who played on that team, we all wanted to go to that state tournament,” Cummings said. “It definitely bothers us being that close and losing in the section championship.”

Cummings said this team will learn from last year’s team and use the chip as motivation for this upcoming season.

“The feeling after (last year) was heartbreaking,” Oberfeld said. “But it’s pushing us to work even harder than we did last year.”

Oberfeld said the team this year is already fired up and ready to go. Practice has been high paced and players are giving 100%.

Coach Saehr and his staff know how to get the best out of every player, using the team’s history of success to motivate this team into being the best it can be.

“We tell them there’s a ‘P’ on your helmet, and that stands for pride as well,” Saehr said. “Go on and carry the tradition. A lot of these kids have older brothers or parents that have played in the Pioneer football program and now it’s their turn to carry on the tradition.”

The Pioneers’ first game will be at home against Holdingford, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.