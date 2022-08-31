Read full article on original website
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash
UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3 a.m. The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department says the ATV left the road and rolled over on Terrywood Lane.
All lanes of I-64 reopen after crash that damaged barrier wall; tractor-trailer driver cited
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The tractor-trailer driver involved in an Interstate 64 crash that damaged a barrier wall in a construction zone and shut down that lane for more than a day faces multiple citations, the Barboursville Police Chief said Friday. The driver also had his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)...
Rollin’ Smoke BBQ restaurant in Kanawha County closes its doors
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing. On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good. In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales. Below is […]
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-77 on Wednesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:10 p.m., 8/31/22. Dispatchers report Interstate 77 has reopened Wednesday evening following a tractor-trailer fire. Crews responded to a crash site near the Jackson and Kanawha County line about 1 p.m. Traffic traveling both directions was impacted as workers cleared the area. No...
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
Driver trapped in car after hitting tree
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews responded to a car verses a tree crash early Friday morning. It happened on Rocky Fork Road near Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers say a woman hit a tree, and ended up trapped inside her car. Crews at the scene tell...
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
Residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek warned against ingesting water after spill
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette and Kanawha counties warned residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek on Thursday to not drink the water after a recent chemical spill. The Fayette County Health Department said due to concerns that an Aug. 26 crash on the...
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
