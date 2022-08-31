ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash

UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Traffic
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic headaches on I-77 on Wednesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:10 p.m., 8/31/22. Dispatchers report Interstate 77 has reopened Wednesday evening following a tractor-trailer fire. Crews responded to a crash site near the Jackson and Kanawha County line about 1 p.m. Traffic traveling both directions was impacted as workers cleared the area. No...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police searching for suspect following armed robbery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver trapped in car after hitting tree

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews responded to a car verses a tree crash early Friday morning. It happened on Rocky Fork Road near Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers say a woman hit a tree, and ended up trapped inside her car. Crews at the scene tell...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
CHARLESTON, WV

