Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday...
