Port Chester, NY

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

By Associated Press, Jonathan Rizk
 4 days ago

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say, the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police said on their Facebook.

New Rochelle teens get paid while learning from law enforcement

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. On Sunday, they posted a picture of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas, we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

The lizards were taken by Animal Nation, which is a 100% volunteer animal sanctuary and treated by Veterinary Emergency Group, according to their Facebook.

danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone

A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day

Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Yorkers head outdoors for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers are headed to our local beaches to enjoy the nice weather this long weekend before classes start and the temperatures drop. Among the top destinations for them is Long Beach. Many people spent the morning enjoying the weather with friends and family. For those who are not a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan community rallies to support newly arrived migrants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The arrival of migrants in New York City has been controversial. But two Upper West Side women say politics aside, they just want to lend a helping hand to their new neighbors. Emily Kimberl and Rachel Nelson were out walking their dogs one evening earlier this week. As they walked past the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.

NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York’s airborne cops are the city’s eye in the sky

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Unlike the police officers you see on the ground, a small cadre of cops who fly helicopters pound quite a different beat. They are members of the elite NYPD Aviation unit who possess the skills of aviators and are trained to keep a vigilant eye over the city. They fly multi-million […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Kids enjoy West Indian American celebrations in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The West Indian Day Parade will return to Brooklyn in full force this year, and as CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, celebrations are already underway.It was a musical feast of soothing melodies over the sweet sound of steel oil drums that have been converted into musical instruments. Hundreds turned out for the concert on the Brooklyn Museum grounds."I love it. This is what we do. This is what we live for," said Tony Reece, with Kutters Rhythm Section.Reece says for the performers, it's all about tradition and authenticity."Steelpan represents the music, the culture, the revolt against slavery to keep the...
BROOKLYN, NY
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

East New York is not coming in September 2022

Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
BROOKLYN, NY
