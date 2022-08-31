Read full article on original website
Related
Banks Are Still Digging Into Consumers' Pockets
Withering under sharp inflation and increasing corporate layoffs, U.S. adults aren’t catching any breaks on banking fees – even after financial institutions promised to cut customers some slack on administrative charges. It was only two months ago that a major study from Pew Trusts stated that banks were...
CNBC
Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money
The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
CNBC
A silver lining to Fed rate hikes: Interest rates for high-yield savings accounts could reach a 13-year high
Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have made paying off debt more expensive. But one positive outcome is that rock-bottom interest rates on high-yield savings accounts are finally rising. In fact, rates have climbed to their highest level since 2019, according to Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst. High-yield savings accounts,...
FOXBusiness
Survey finds overdraft, non-sufficient funds fees are down, ATM fees up
Overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees are down from 2021, though many banks continue to charge them. Meanwhile, combined ATM fees reached a three-year high. The average overdraft fee in 2022 decreased 11% to $29.80 from the record-high average of $33.58 in 2021, Bankrate.com's annual Checking Account and ATM Fee study published Wednesday reported. That is the lowest it's been since 2009.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more...
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Business Insider
You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table
Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
Here's how to find out if you're among the minority of retirees that will receive $4,194 in benefits each month.
CNET
Best Bank Account Bonuses for September 2022
With inflation on the rise, every dollar counts and banks are taking advantage of the moment by offering sizable new account bonuses to customers. If you're in the market for a new bank account, a bonus incentive can be tempting. Some banks pay big cash bonuses to attract new customers -- ranging from a few hundred dollars to $500.
Comments / 0