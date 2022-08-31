ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Banks Are Still Digging Into Consumers' Pockets

Withering under sharp inflation and increasing corporate layoffs, U.S. adults aren’t catching any breaks on banking fees – even after financial institutions promised to cut customers some slack on administrative charges. It was only two months ago that a major study from Pew Trusts stated that banks were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money

The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Survey finds overdraft, non-sufficient funds fees are down, ATM fees up

Overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees are down from 2021, though many banks continue to charge them. Meanwhile, combined ATM fees reached a three-year high. The average overdraft fee in 2022 decreased 11% to $29.80 from the record-high average of $33.58 in 2021, Bankrate.com's annual Checking Account and ATM Fee study published Wednesday reported. That is the lowest it's been since 2009.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking Accounts#Bank Accounts#Savings Accounts#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bankrate Com
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
EDUCATION
CNET

Best Bank Account Bonuses for September 2022

With inflation on the rise, every dollar counts and banks are taking advantage of the moment by offering sizable new account bonuses to customers. If you're in the market for a new bank account, a bonus incentive can be tempting. Some banks pay big cash bonuses to attract new customers -- ranging from a few hundred dollars to $500.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy