Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe set to kick off next Saturday
Vendors from Missouri and the Midwest will have more than 100 booth spaces at this year’s Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe next week. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council sponsor the event at Simpson Park September 10th and 11th. The Hedrick Medical Center presents the event.
Car show in Trenton draws 62 entrants
There were 62 entries in the second annual car show in Trenton Saturday during alumni weekend. Numerous awards were presented to entrants including a 1954 Chevy 3600 truck entered by Kenny Broyles who received the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial award. A 1955 Buick Century was entered by Dan and Anita Wheeler....
Free screening for skin cancer to be offered at Livingston County Health Center
Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent with U. S. Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe. Appointments must be made for the screening on September 14th from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Call the health center to...
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
Obituary & Services: Dixie Darlene Breeden
Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in-home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Quail Forever to host brush management workshop
The Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Quail Forever will host a brush management workshop near Unionville. Participants will be introduced to ways to control woody encroachment on their land at 19847 Highway 5 on September 17th from 9 to 1 o’clock. Participants will be taught proper timing and...
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
Funeral Services: Gary Allen Miller
A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Gary Allen Miller will be on September 9th at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be in the Fairview Cemetery of Liberty on September 9th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Mosaic Foundation in Albany donates building to Tri-County Health Department
Mosaic Foundation in Albany is donating a building to Tri-County Health Department. The location will increase access to health education, WIC services, immunizations, and mental health services in Worth County. The building, located at 16 W. Fourth St., Grant City, Missouri, was previously a medical clinic but has not been in use since 2018.
Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested. An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Big rig catches fire closing Highway 136 west of Princeton
A portion of Highway 136 was closed west of Princeton on Thursday evening, September 1st due to a semi-truck fire. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the highway was shut down between Routes A and D, so crews could safely transfer the load. As of 10:16, Highway 136 was opened to traffic.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
