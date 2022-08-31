ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee police searching for three missing children

MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for members of the public to keep an eye out for three missing children. 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin was last seen Friday, September 2nd near 48th and Vilet. Police believe that she is with her two siblings, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland. The...
