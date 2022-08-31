ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
Asheville man involved in police brutality case faces assault charge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man involved in a police brutality case back in 2017 with Asheville police was recently charged with assault with a deadly weapon. In this latest arrest, 37-year-old Johnnie Rush also faces charges of misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. He is being held...
ASHEVILLE, NC
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
Mudslide closes road in Bat Cave

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared. An apparent mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it will take...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Forest City man faces numerous drug charges after traffic stop

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Forest City man was charged with numerous drug offenses after a traffic stop. On Aug. 4, Adrian Darnell Camp was stopped for a traffic violation. A search of his vehicle turned up drugs and cash. Camp, 45, of Forest City, was charged with...
FOREST CITY, NC
Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
BAT CAVE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Rainy weather and local flooding prompted the 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville to shut down Monday morning. This is the first time the King Apple Festival Parade has been canceled in 18 years. Up to 80 floats were anticipated to take part in the parade. Organizers told News 13 that despite the early closure, they still think some days this weekend were record-setting for the festival.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

