WLOS — Rainy weather and local flooding prompted the 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville to shut down Monday morning. This is the first time the King Apple Festival Parade has been canceled in 18 years. Up to 80 floats were anticipated to take part in the parade. Organizers told News 13 that despite the early closure, they still think some days this weekend were record-setting for the festival.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO