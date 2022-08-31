Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
WLOS.com
Asheville man involved in police brutality case faces assault charge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man involved in a police brutality case back in 2017 with Asheville police was recently charged with assault with a deadly weapon. In this latest arrest, 37-year-old Johnnie Rush also faces charges of misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. He is being held...
WLOS.com
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
WLOS.com
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
WLOS.com
Mudslide closes road in Bat Cave
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared. An apparent mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it will take...
WLOS.com
This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
WLOS.com
Forest City man faces numerous drug charges after traffic stop
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Forest City man was charged with numerous drug offenses after a traffic stop. On Aug. 4, Adrian Darnell Camp was stopped for a traffic violation. A search of his vehicle turned up drugs and cash. Camp, 45, of Forest City, was charged with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOS.com
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
WLOS.com
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
"Nobody does anything alone" Volunteer reflects on decades of serving the community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The dictionary defines a volunteer as someone who freely offers to do something. For more than 60 years, one Hendersonville woman has done just that. Behind a collage of old articles and pictures is a woman who has spent decades selflessly serving one organization. BJ...
WLOS.com
Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
WLOS.com
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Rainy weather and local flooding prompted the 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville to shut down Monday morning. This is the first time the King Apple Festival Parade has been canceled in 18 years. Up to 80 floats were anticipated to take part in the parade. Organizers told News 13 that despite the early closure, they still think some days this weekend were record-setting for the festival.
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
WLOS.com
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
WLOS.com
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
Comments / 0