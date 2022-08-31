Read full article on original website
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical’s parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc. Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual in-home care service called Amazon Care, a One Medical competitor, because it wasn’t meeting customers’ needs. The One Medical deal, the first to be announced under CEO Andy Jassy, was another push into healthcare for Amazon following its acquisition of the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million in 2018. Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
Walmart Says FTC Lawsuit Is ‘Overreach’
Walmart on Monday (Aug. 29) asked a federal court to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against the retailer, calling the case “an egregious instance of agency overreach.”. “The FTC is trying to hold Walmart liable for the criminal actions of completely unrelated third-party fraudsters, in spite of Walmart’s...
The Verge
Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022
Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
McDonald's US boss slams California's 'ill-considered' plan to make big fast-food chains pay workers up to $22 an hour - as Gov. Newsom considers whether to sign the controversial bill
The head of McDonald's US operations has publicly slammed a proposed California law that could force large fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour, saying the plan 'should raise alarm bells across the country.'. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke out in an open letter on...
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
CNET
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Millions of student loan accounts exposed in data breach
The data of over 2.5 million individuals who have taken out student loans with either the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) or EdFinancial has been exposed in a data breach. The breach itself was suffered by Nelnet Servicing, a Nebraska-based technology services firm that both loan companies utilized for their...
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns
Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.
FTC Begins Review of $1.7B Amazon-iRobot Deal
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has begun a review of the $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot by Amazon to assess whether the deal has breached antitrust law. Reuters wrote that the iRobot review is “wide-ranging,” examining both head-to-head competition as well as whether the deal would illegally bolster Amazon’s market share in the connected device market as well as the general retail market.
FOXBusiness
Illumina wins FTC GRAIL case in $7.1 billion deal
ILMN ILLUMINA INC. 196.07 -4.55 -2.27%. The FTC sought to challenge the acquisition in 2021, arguing Illumina's purchase of GRAIL, which it had previously spun off in 2016, would hurt innovation in the U.S. market for multi-cancer early detection tests. Illumina announced the acquisition of the cancer detection company in 2020 and completed it roughly a year later for $7.1 billion amid pending regulatory challenges.
FOXBusiness
KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider
KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider. The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients. The hack took place on...
Pfizer fellowship for minorities only violates civil rights laws, lawyers say
A new Pfizer fellowship that exclusively welcomes applications from minorities violates civil rights laws, some lawyers argue.
